3 March 2020

Volvo may be on the cusps of introducing a new XC100 flagship, after dealers in the United States of America were shown a prototype of it which rivals the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS in size, Automotive News reports.

The new flagship will still sit on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, albeit updated to fit the colossal footprint. Word is that the XC100 will grow by about 178 mm longer and 127 mm wider compared to the XC90, and the extra room will mostly translate to a larger interior. Both six- and seven-seat configurations have been mooted thus far.

The report also said the XC100 will share several components with the next-generation XC90, meaning it will only go into production in the second half of 2023. An electric variant will reportedly be introduced a year later. Production is said to take place at Volvo’s plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

A dealer who was apparently impressed told Automotive News that the XC100 was “an absolute home run,” while another described it as the “XC90, Range Rover, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan all in one.”

At the same time, demand for SUVs have necessitated another new model, this one a sporty derivative based on the XC40. For now, it’s referred to as the C40, and the vehicle will be built as an EV which targets the younger crowd.

Dealers weren’t shown a prototype model of it, but they were apparently told that the C40 will feature a sloping roofline, unique tail lights, and a fully enclosed grille much like that of the XC40 Recharge. Other reports have suggested that this could be a crossover coupe, and it’s expected to arrive at the end of 2021. It’s projected to sell about 8,000 units annually in the US, but dealers said the C40 will be a “price-point leader” and an “affordable vehicle.”