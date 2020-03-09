In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 9 March 2020 10:38 am / 1 comment

The new Hyundai i20 has only just been unveiled, but the company seems to have already let slip that a hotter N version is coming. Its Austrian arm released a teaser video of the i20 N on YouTube, which has since been taken down – but not before Carscoops managed to snag a screenshot.

Even from the shadowy side profile, it’s clear that this cili padi will pack a serious visual punch, taking plenty of cues from the larger i30 N. Apart from the signature Performance Blue paint and red accents, the i20 N also looks to sport a deeper front air dam, side skirts and rear bumper, large turbine-style alloy wheels and a sizeable tailgate spoiler. This particular version also has a black roof that’s an option on the standard i20.

Rumours of an N variant have been swirling for a while, as Hyundai appeared to be intent on drawing closer parallels between its road cars and its rallying exploits (its current World Rally Car is based on the outgoing i20 Coupé). A development prototype based on the facelifted previous-generation model was spotted testing last year, confirming the car’s existence.

Reports suggest that the car will be powered by a tuned version of the company’s 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, sending around 200 hp to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the same formula employed by the Peugeot 208 GTi and the old Ford Fiesta ST (the new one uses a 1.5 litre turbo three-pot).

Can’t wait for the reveal (which should be before the end of the year, by all accounts)? Whet your appetite for N power by watching our video review of the i30 N, which will be coming soon.

