26 March 2020

Manhart, a German vehicle aftermarket tuner that specialises in performance upgrades, has released an enhancement package for the Mk7.5 Volkswagen Golf R. It’s called the Manhart Golf RS 450, and like many of the company’s products, it’s given a very stealthy finish.

Let’s start with the engine. The Golf still packs the factory, third-generation EA888 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine, but now features a larger TTE 535 turbocharger to generate higher boost. Together with an ECU remap, the engine now makes 450 PS and 500 Nm of torque, up from the stock tune of 310 PS and 400 Nm.

Other upgrades include a new intercooler system by Wagner, new spark plugs, carbon-fibre intake by ARMA, as well as a custom Manhart exhaust system. No changes have been made to the standard seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission, and Manhart has yet to release the new performance figures.

Besides that, the Golf RS 450 gets lowered springs from H&R with custom suspension tuning, and it sits on the Manhart Concave One 19-inch diamond polished aluminium alloys shod with 235/35 profile tyres. The wheels can be had in silk matte black as well. The brakes are stock, but the company says an upgrade package can be individually requested.

In the aesthetics department, the Golf gets a Rieger front spoiler and Manhart decal set for the exterior, while the cabin gets a new set of shift paddles. So, what do you think of this?