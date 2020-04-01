In Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 April 2020 2:01 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai Sime Darby Malaysia (HSDM) has announced that it has suspended all operations across its showrooms and service centres nationwide. This follows the government’s movement control order (MCO) advisory, although its sales and service advisors remain reachable via phone, email, or online chat.

However, a quick check with a company representative revealed that certain dealers are still operational, albeit under stricter protocols. Customers with urgent matters relating to warranty claims or repairs can still visit those facilities, but we urge against it, unless it’s absolutely vital for you to do so. Hyundai Roadside Assist is still operational and can be reached at 1-300-13-2000.

For those concerned about their warranty expiring, HSDM said it will grant an additional coverage of 30 days, but only for those whose cars’ warranty expire during the MCO period. The 30-day leeway begins immediately upon the lifting of the MCO, and these customers are advised to send their vehicles for service within the stipulated time.

For those who have submitted warranty claims prior to the MCO period, HSDM said it will honour the requests for parts replacement, but terms and conditions apply. Other customers who are unable to send their cars for the scheduled service appointment (PMSS) will be pardoned, of course.