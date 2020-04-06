In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2020 10:11 am / 0 comments

If you’re one of those who think that the C8 Audi RS6 isn’t powerful enough for your liking, then you’ve got tuners like ABT to thank. Meet the German tuner’s latest creation, the Audi RS6-R Avant, and it’s limited to just 125 units only.

The core of the ABT RS6-R package is the ABT Power R performance upgrade, which squeezes more juice from the 4.0 litre V8 TFSI. In stock tune, the engine makes 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque, enough for the all-wheel drive wagon to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The ABT Power R package raises that to 740 PS and 920 Nm of torque, courtesy of an ABT turbocharger and ABT intercooler (both come with a two-year warranty). ABT claims that it will do the century sprint in 3.2 seconds, and customers can also choose to have the factory speed limit of 280 km/h raised to 320 km/h.

On the visual side of things, the RS6-R Avant gets bespoke ABT Aerodynamics carbon-fibre parts, which include the new front lip, grille surrounds, side skirts, rear diffuser, fender inserts, and wing mirror caps. It also gets stainless steel ABT exhaust with four carbon-fibre tailpipes, and icing on the cake are the 22-inch ABT High Performance HR22 wheels (with 285/30 rubbers) and ABT coilover suspension spring and sports anti-roll bars.

Inside, ABT is offering up to 10 components, such as ABT leather, carbon-fibre steering wheel garnish, ABT centre armrest, ABT shift knob cover in glossy carbon, ABT dash inlay, ABT integrated entrance lights, and unique ABT door sills with the running number. Options include ABT interior package with glossy CF cover and CF seat frame covers.

Before receiving the ABT touch, the base RS6 must meet four criteria – it has to have RS Dynamic plus pack, Audi Optic Black pack, RS Suspension plus with DRC, and black side mirror caps. If those boxes are checked, well, all you have to do is fork out an additional 69,900 euros (RM330k) for the upgrade kit. The price includes installation, painting, and German TÜV approval.