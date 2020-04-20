In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Jonathan Lee / 20 April 2020 5:16 pm / 0 comments

Accident damage is often a time-consuming affair to deal with, and most of the time you’ll have to wait a while before the repairs even start – the to-ing and fro-ing between you, your insurer, your workshop and sometimes even the police could leave your car out of commission for months.

To help shortcut the process for those in the United Kingdom, Mazda has introduced a new photo-based accident damage estimation service that allows customers to obtain a fast repair quotation for free, without having to visit a bodyshop. This allows owners to more quickly make the important decision whether to make an insurance claim, or bear the cost themselves and retain their no-claims bonus, the company said.

Accessible in the “Accident & Repair” section of the official website, the service provides simple guidelines to report damage and get an estimate. From there, they can upload relevant photographs to allow the nearest Mazda approved accident repair centre to assess the severity of the damage and provide a quote for the repair, no strings attached.

“A customer can, at any time switch to use their insurer should the repair be significant, however with the launch of the new Accident Damage Repair Portal we’re able to provide our customers with the relevant knowledge in advance to help make that important decision.

“Any repair is possible, from annoying car park dents to major damage, and every customer can be reassured that their car will be repaired by Mazda trained bodyshop technicians using Mazda genuine parts to ensure it is returned back to the original factory standard,” said Mazda Motor UK customer service director David Wilson-Green.

The bodyshop will also check if the vehicle has any outstanding safety recalls, and if the customer goes ahead with the repair, they will be completed at the same time as the repair. Wilson-Green did mention that while the estimate can be requested from the comfort of the owner’s own home, the speed in which the quote can be delivered will currently be hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s worth noting that in the current COVID-19 situation, the speed of response will be impacted by the fact that only around 30 per cent of approved repairers are open and they are operating in line with current government guidelines.

“However, most importantly whether in the current unprecedented times or once we are at full capacity again in the future, this is a programme that puts the customer first and is designed to offer something extra to drivers of Mazdas of any age or type,” he said.