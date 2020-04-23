In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 23 April 2020 3:05 pm / 2 comments

Koenigsegg’s line-up of cars is currently made up of just three models, including the Regera, Jesko (including its Absolut variant) and Gemera. While there’s little chance of a fourth model joining the range anytime soon, the Swedish carmaker has imagined what a new addition might look like, albeit in the virtual world.

The concept car you see before is called “RAW by Koenigsegg,” and it was created by Finnish car design student Esa Mustonen as part of his graduate thesis. Don’t be too quick to pass it off as a piece of artwork that the company played no part in, as the three-seater was actually designed under the supervision of Christian von Koenigsegg and Sasha Selipanov.

For some added information, Selipanov is the head of RAW Design House, a company that was founded in October 2019 and is an official part of the Koenigsegg brand. If that is still not enough to get your attention, the carmaker said, “the concept car envisions a futuristic entry-level hypercar under an imagined ‘RAW by Koenigsegg’ sub-brand.”

Looking at the photos posted, the concept does look considerably different to current Koenigsegg models, although design elements like the brand’s wraparound windshield, double-bubble roof and flashy dihedral synchro-helix doors are present here.

The highly angular shape is not devoid of sharp lines, and there are several unique touches like a wide intake highlighted by vertical headlamps and a horizontal LED light bar. Along the sides, we find prominent exit vents behind the front wheels, while the rear-end sports a “jet fighter afterburner inspired articulated” diffuser, high-mounted twin exhausts and a LED taillight strip.

The lack of any rear overhang is thanks to the powertrain used for the RAW, which is built on a hypothetical carbon-fibre monocoque. According to Koenigsegg, the concept is powered by the same 2.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder Freevalve engine found in the Gemera (dubbed the Tiny Friendly Giant), albeit tuned to deliver 700 PS, which is a rather compact piece of kit.

All that grunt is said to propel a vehicle that tips the scales at just 700 kg, making the RAW a “Baby One:1” of sorts. If you recall, the One:1 is a version of the legacy Agera that came with a power-to-weight ratio of 1,360 PS to 1360 kg, hence the name.

Equally as striking is the RAW’s interior, which adopts a three-seat layout not unlike the McLaren Speedtail (and F1), with two passenger seats on either side of the driver. Three thin displays provide all necessary information to the person behind the wheel, which itself appears to be something found on a futuristic race car.

While design renders are nice to look at, Koenigsegg hasn’t confirmed if the RAW will make it into production, or if the imaginary “RAW by Koenigsegg” sub-brand will become a reality. However, if it does happen, it’ll be quite a sight to behold.