In Geely, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 28 April 2020 1:17 pm / 0 comments

Geely has announced that subsidiary of the Geely Technology Group, Geespace has produced its first two satellites that will undergo final validation testing in June, before they are transported to the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China for launch into low orbit. This will form Geely’s satellite network that its forthcoming Omnicloud artificial intelligence cloud platform will be based on.

Geespace was established in 2018 for the purpose of developing, launching and operating low-orbit satellites, the first of which will be launched in the second half of this year, the company said. The first two satellites are designed to provide end users with high precision, centimetre-accurate positioning services and support the operation of Omnicloud.

This aims to make urban traffic management more efficient through high-accuracy positioning data for vehicles, artificial intelligence, public transport fleet management, ride-hailing and ride-sharing management, says Geely. The group is investing $326 million (RM1.36 billion) towards a satellite manufacturing facility in Taizhou, China that will produce up to 500 satellites a year by 2025.

Omnicloud will also aid in the development of autonomous driving functions by monitoring surroundings with fully connected infrastructure and vehicles, thus aiding AI decision-making for safe and highly autonomous driving.

In the future, the satellite network will also support functions such as urban management, unmanned drone flights as well as other applications. Omnicloud can also support the industrial sector by networking sensors on manufacturing equipment, thus enabling operators to remotely monitor, control and maintain equipment around the clock from any location, Geely added.

“With our feet on the ground, we should always keep an eye on the wider universe. We should protect the environment on earth and push for sustainable development here, but at the same time we should also look to develop in the stars as well,” said Geely chairman Li Shufu.