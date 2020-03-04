In Geely, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 4 March 2020 3:05 pm / 4 comments

The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is investing $326 million (RM1.36 billion) in a new satellite manufacturing plant in China where the eventually-produced satellites are to provide more accurate data for self-driving cars, Automotive News Europe reported.

The company has aimed to reach a production rate of 500 satellites a year by 2025, at which time the company expects more of its cars to have more satellite connectivity functions. The satellite manufacturing facilities will be built in Taizhou, where the automaker has car production plants as well, according to Automotive News Europe.

The company’s technology development arm, Geely Technology Group launched Geespace in 2018, for the research, launch and operation of low-orbit satellites and has around 300 highly skilled staff on the project, the report quoted Geely as saying, and the company added that Geespace will launch its commercial low-orbit satellite network by the end of this year.

Low-orbit satellites will offer high-speed internet connectivity, precise navigation and cloud computing capabilities to cars with autonomous driving ability, said Geely, and the satellites will also meet demand for the quick delivery of software updates to vehicles, it said.