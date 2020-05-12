In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2020 11:56 am / 0 comments

Covered in an earlier article in paultan.org under the name RMK E2, the Finnish electric motorcycle (e-bike) firm has undergone a name change to Verge. Similarly updated, Verge now offers the TS, a development of the earlier E2 and was supposed to have been named the E3 before going on public sale.

Claiming an astounding 1000 Nm of torque from the 80 kW integrated rim motor – most e-bikes carry a separate motor with belt-drive to the wheel like the Harley-Davidson Livewire or hub-mounted motor – the Verge TSis claimed to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in under four seconds. Considering that for e-bikes all the available torque is available from zero rpm, this will make for exciting traffic light drag races.

The rim electric motor was developed in-house by Verge during its former iteration as RMK and is the work of Teemu Saukkio, lead designer and Verge’s chief technology officer (CTO). Verge claims the TS is good to a top speed of 180 km/h and range is touted at 300 km in the city and 200 km at highway speeds.

While no figures have been published for weight, Verge says the overall weight of the TS is kept low with the use of a lightweight aluminium alloy frame. Charging time for the TS is listed at 100 % in 4 hours and with DC fast charging, 45-50 minutes, using the onboard charger.

Equipment fit out will be familiar to many riders, with brakes from Brembo, suspension by Ohlins and Pirelli Rosso Corsa II rubber. Pre-orders with a 2,000 euro (RM9,394) deposit are being taken for the 2020 Verge TS, priced at 24,990 euro (RM117,382), which compares to the Harley-Davidson Livewire with its website price of 29,799 USD (RM129,648).