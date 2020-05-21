In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 21 May 2020 6:53 pm / 0 comments

The Audi e-tron GT has been photographed once again as it runs road tests in Germany, following its cold-weather outing earlier in March. Here, the Audi e-tron GT development cars have been sighted departing from a Porsche facility, which isn’t so surprising given that the the e-tron GT shares its architecture with the also all-electric Porsche Taycan.

As with the cold-weather development car, the mule here appears to stay faithful to the overall design of the concept. The headlamp elements appear similar to those on the e-tron GT concept, as do the tail lamp elements. Camouflage remains on these test cars, though the production bodywork can be seen to be similar, if not identical to the configuration seen previously.

Audi claimed an output of 582 hp from two motors when the e-tron GT concept made its debut, though there could be more than one version and output level when Audi’s luxury EV reaches production, our source suggests. For reference, the top Taycan Turbo S outputs 761 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque, which leaves room for more power from the electric Audi that will likely come in at least two versions, our sources say.

As it stands, the e-tron GT concept’s output is closer the the 571 PS produced by the Taycan 4S, which retains all-wheel-drive and boasts a battery range of 463 km, and therefore could likely be joined by a more powerful variant later on in its lifecycle. Platform sharing between brands means there is scope for Audi to produce its own version of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, the latter already seen testing.

Given current worldwide market conditions, the Audi e-tron GT is now expected to make its debut closer to the last quarter of this year, or possibly in the beginning of 2021, our sources say.

GALLERY: Audi e-tron GT concept