In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 29 May 2020 1:25 pm / 0 comments

The Tesla Cybertruck certainly garnered a lot of attention when it was first revealed in November last year, thanks to its futuristic styling, “bulletproof construction” and range of electric powertrain options. While the publicity for the pick-up truck has been more than encouraging, with plenty of bookings already racked up, Elon Musk isn’t done marketing the vehicle just yet.

To bring even more attention to the Cybertruck (and to Tesla’s other products), the company’s CEO recently went on camera in an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, which is a highly popular and Emmy-winning series on CNBC.

In the episode, the former talk show host and car collector pays a visit to Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, California to talk about things like the Semi and Roadster, while standing next to the Model Y.

Following this, Musk brings out the Cybertruck out for Jay Leno to examine, giving us details that we already know, including the Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin and armoured glass used. We even get to see the powered bed cover retract itself, which can apparently hold the weight of a person with no issue. Built tough? It certainly looks that way – don’t mind the past incident with a steel ball.

We also get a good look at the Cybertruck in broad daylight, so you can soak in all those sharp angles and highly minimalistic interior even better, with Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen giving some input. That’s not all, as Leno even gets to drive the Cybertruck, and make no mistake, it certainly stands out among of cars on public roads.

The drive isn’t particularly eventful, save for the part where Musk wonders if the truck will fit when driven through the tunnel that The Boring Company due up near the SpaceX headquarters (they do). Throughout all of this, Musk talks to Leno about the vehicle, including plans to make it smaller to fit in regular parking lots and other changes.

