In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 10 June 2020 12:05 pm

The Subaru Crosstrek – known to us as the XV – has arrived in the United States in 2021 model-year form with the addition of the manufacturer’s 2.5 litre naturally aspirated boxer-four petrol engine for the crossover, along with a host of updates across the model line. Here, the 2021 model-year Crosstrek comes in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim variants.

Available on the Sport and Limited trim levels for the Crosstrek, the 2.5 liter petrol unit produces 182 hp and 239 Nm of torque, the larger of the two available engines for the Crosstrek is paired with the Lineartronic CVT gearbox with eight-speed ‘manual’ mode selection via steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. The Sport trim level gets the dual-function X-Mode with hill descent control along with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud driver-selectable settings in order to optimise the AWD driveline’s performance for varying road conditions.

The existing 152 hp/195 Nm 2.0 litre naturally aspirated boxer petrol engine in the Base and Premium variants can be paired with either a six-speed manual or the Lineartronic CVT, and all variants of the 2.0 litre model save for the Base variant get the paddle shifters. All Crosstrek models across both engine variants have the manufacturer’s signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and active torque vectoring as standard.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited (left) and Sport (right) variants. Click to enlarge

Besides the Sport, all other CVT-equipped trim variants feature X-Mode with hill descent control, as well as SI-Drive which enables the selection of Intelligent and Sport drive modes. Overall updates to the exterior of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek include a redesigned front bumper where the Base trim gets new foglamp insert covers and new foglamp covers for the other variants, along with a redesigned grille and variant-specific details.

Standard interior equipment across the 2021 Crosstrek range includes a Subaru Starlink 6.5-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Meanwhile, standard safety kit across the range includes seven airbags comprised of driver and front passenger airbags, side curtain airbags, side pelvis/torso airbags and driver’s knee airbag.

CVT-equipped versions of the Crosstrek include the manufacturer’s EyeSight driver assistance package, either standard on the higher trim levels or as an option. This includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure Prevention and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. An option pack for the Premium trim adds blind spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

In terms of specific trim equipment, the Sport trim variant gets 17-inch wheels in a dark grey finish specific to this variant, along with a front grille, side mirrors and badges finished in gunmetal. Inside, the gunmetal highlights continue and are joined by faux carbon-fibre accents, combination instrument panel with a colour LCD display and yellow metallic finish on the surround rings.

The interior of the Sport variant adds to the Premium trim level with StarTex upholstery with yellow stitching added to the leather door trim panel armrests, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift boot, multifunction display visor, and center console storage box lid.

The top Limited trim variant comes kitted with dual-tone, machine finished 18-inch alloy wheels along and body-coloured exterior mirror covers with integrated turn signals. Here, lighting is by LED steering-responsive, self-leveling headlamps with LED daytime running lights and LED foglamps as standard.

Inside, the Limited gets black or grey leather with orange stitching on the seats, armrests and instrument panel, and a six-way adjustable driver’s seat as standard. Additionally, the top trim variant also gets a leather steering wheel and shift lever, keyless entry and push-button start. Safety kit as standard within the Limited variant includes high beam assist, reverse automatic braking, blind spot detection with lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

An eight-inch Multimedia Plus touchscreen is standard on the Limited, and optional on other trim levels. This adds over-the-air updates and near-field communication to its list of features, while the Starlink Safety Plus Package for the US market adds emergency assistance and enhanced roadside assistance functionality, advanced automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek goes on sale in the United States market later in the Northern Hemisphere summer, and the new Sport trim level will be available in seven exterior colours including the new Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl colours.

