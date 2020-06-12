In Cars, Fiat, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 12 June 2020 3:52 pm / 1 comment

In March, Fiat debuted the new 500, transitioning its iconic city car to pure electric power in its third generation. Now, the company is offering a conventional hatchback body style to complement the convertible version, with the same powertrain and features.

Instead of a sliding fabric top and shortened boot lid, the hatch has a solid roof, a full-size tailgate and a rear spoiler that is claimed to improve aerodynamics and range. Those are literally the only differences, the bubbly design – which has been updated with new details like the bisected circular LED headlights and recessed door handles – bring otherwise identical to the cabrio.

Ditto the interior, which continues to feature a distinctive oval-shaped dashboard. The freestanding centre touchscreen measures up to 10.25 inches across and is linked to the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system. Just like the system in the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Uconnect 5 runs on Android Automotive, a native Android operating system specifically designed for in-car use.

It also adds support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus over-the-air updates, a more natural voice control system and various connectivity services through Uconnect Box and Uconnect Services. A wireless smartphone charger is also available.

Power comes from an 85 kW (117 hp) electric motor, enabling the 500 to get to 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 150 km/h. The 42 kWh battery provides up to 320 km of range on the WLTP cycle. A unique feature is the Sherpa drive mode, which works out the minimum power required to reach your destination, limiting the top speed and throttle response and deactivating the air-conditioning to get you there.

With up to 85 kW of DC fast charging capability, the car can be charged to 80% in 30 minutes. Just five minutes plugged into the charger is enough to gain 50 km of range, which Fiat says is more than enough for daily use. The 500 also comes with a 2.3 kW easyWallbox AC home charger, available with a 7.4 kW upgrade to charge the car in just over six hours.

Safety-wise, the 500 comes with a host of driver assistance technologies, including segment-first Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functions like adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. Blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and a driver attention warning are also fitted.

At launch, the 500 is only offered in range-topping la Prima trim, priced at €34,900 (RM168,400) in Europe with the aforementioned easyWallbox.