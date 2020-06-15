In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Jonathan Lee / 15 June 2020 5:30 pm / 2 comments

Just two days before the launch, Mazda has released a second teaser of its new third-generation BT-50 pick-up truck, which replaces its nine-year-old predecessor. This new image is just as shadowy as the first, but it gives us our first proper look at the front end.

As promised, the face is quite a bit different compared to the Isuzu D-Max on which it will be based, wearing Hiroshima’s distinctive Kodo look. The bonnet, bumper and front fenders have been completely re-profiled, and so too have the compact headlights, which feature prominent circular daytime running lights.

These flank the large Kodo grille, which has a thick chrome surround that goes under the headlights, plus a double-slat design reminiscent of the CX-9. The previous image showed a similar profile to the D-Max (and, indeed, most other modern pick-ups), as well as the shared tail lights.

Seeing as the BT-50’s mechanicals will be all but identical to the D-Max, it’s expected to be powered by the same engines, including 150 PS/350 Nm 1.9 litre and 190 PS/450 Nm 3.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesels. These should be paired to six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, just like the Isuzu.