By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 July 2020 2:17 pm

After the launch of the limited edition Rush 1000, MV Agusta has now released the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale RR. While not exactly an all-new naked sports motorcycle, MV Agusta has taken heed of riders’ needs and made this year’s Brutale RR more accessible.

According to Brian Gillen, MV Agusta’s R & D director, the 2020 Brutal RR is designed to accommodate riders of every skill level, be it the seasoned sports bike rider or a rider coming into the MV Agusta stable for the first time. This has been done with revisions to the ride software and electronic suspension, in this case Ohlins NIX EC upside-downfront forks and EC TTX mono shock.

Inside the engine room, the Brutale RR has had its inline-four cylinder mill leaned on slightly, now making 208 hp at 13,450 rpm and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. A central timing chain reduces camshaft flex while radial valve technology, similar to that used in Formula 1, is combined with titanium con rods to reduce reciprocating mass, allowing the Brutale RR to increase its rev limit.

Overall engine friction has been reduced with a redesign of the Brutale RR’s oil feed system, which features a semi-dry sump. This allows for oil to be separated from the engine’s moving parts while still supplying the necessary lubrication.

More attention has also been paid to engine noise from the Brutale RR, especially with the tightening of Euro 5 regulations. The gears in the six-speed gearbox have been redesigned and cut to reduce noise and friction, supplemented by engine casings that absorb noise.

Inside the cockpit, a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen displays the necessary information and for the Brutale RR, there are numerous options for the rider, controlled via switches on the handlebar pod. These include four rides – Sport, Race, Rain and Custom – and the rider is able to customise any of the Brutale RR’s engine mapping options via the MV Ride App and the bike’s Bluetooth connection.

This includes navigation displayed onscreen as well as the ability to create and share routes. The Brutale RR’s riding aids are tied into an Elder EM2 engine management system, developed specifically for MV Agusta’s four-cylinder power plant and includes front wheel lift control, launch control and a quick shifter.

Braking is done with Brembo Stylema four-piston callipers clamping twin floating 320 mm diameter floating discs with Brembo radial master cylinders for both brake and clutch. At the back is a 220 mm steel brake disc with Brembo two-piston calliper and everything is controlled by Bosch 9 Plus ABS with rear wheel lift mitigation.

No pricing has been provided for the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR as yet but the limited edition Rush 1000 with similar specifications is priced at 34,000 euro (RM162,000). In Malaysia, MV Agusta no longer has representation after the collapse of the Demak group and DNC Asiatic motorcycle assemblers.