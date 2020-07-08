In Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 8 July 2020 11:13 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that it will be partnering with the national institute of occupational safety and health (NIOSH) Malaysia in the coming year to develop safety and defensive driving (SDD) training programmes. Both parties inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the partnership, which will run until June 2021, last week.

The training programmes will be specially designed for MMM corporate customers who utilise Mitsubishi vehicles at their workplace. The modules will include teaching drivers to identify hazards and take control measures while driving, as well as to acquire proper driving skills and techniques.

The institute has been carrying out training with regards to safety and defensive driving in the workplace for years, and MMM said the partnership hopes to develop more health and safety programmes in accordance with the national occupational safety and health (OSH) policy, which is aimed at protecting workers in a safe and conducive work environment.

“Through this partnership, the combination of shared skills, knowledge, expertise and experience between NIOSH and MMM will equip our corporate customers with industry-ready technical skills, as well as reduce the risk of road accidents at their workplace,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi