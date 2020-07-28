In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 July 2020 3:55 pm / 0 comments

ABT Sportsline has been one of the most active aftermarket tuners of late, releasing a slew of performance and aesthetic upgrades for various Audi and Volkswagen models. This time, it’s the 2021 Audi A5‘s turn to get a slight enhancement, particularly for those who own the 45 TFSI and 40 TDI variant.

In stock form, the 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in the 40 TDI makes 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. With a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro AWD, the A5 sprints from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds before topping out at 210 km/h. Meanwhile, the 2.0 litre 45 TFSI makes 245 hp and 370 Nm, which is good for a century sprint time of 5.8 seconds.

For owners who want a bit more firepower, the tuning firm will be introducing a new ABT Engine Control unit that will make “considerably more” power, with the diesel likely pushing past 200 hp and 500 Nm and the petrol making around 300 hp and 400 Nm.

In terms of design, ABT Sportsline will be offering a brand new carbon-fibre rear spoiler, which it claim improves the aerodynamic characteristics of the A5. Also available are 19- or 20-inch rims in four design choices, those being ABT DR, ER-C, FR and GR.

A full set of height-adjustable suspension springs can be optioned as well. Customers have the option of lowering their cars anywhere from 15 to 40 mm, and this is available for both the front-wheel drive A5 and quattro models, with or without electronic damper control. Further enhancements include the ABT Start-Stop switch cap, shift knob cover, and puddle lights with ABT Sportsline logo.