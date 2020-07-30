In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 30 July 2020 3:05 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has dropped another teaser for the fifth-generation City on its official Facebook page, and just like the first one that contained a rather strong message to competitors, this one is no different.

“Time to expose the pretenders” is the caption that accompanies the latest teaser, which features the City’s full-LED headlights and a bunch of hashtags. If you’re hoping for more information like detailed specifications, there is none, so you’ll have to wait until the B-segment sedan is officially launched, whenever that is.

The company’s rather aggressive marketing approach is clearly aimed at models like the Toyota Vios and Mazda 2 Sedan, with the former being the City’s closest rival. Of course, Toyota Malaysia hasn’t taken these jabs lying down, and has already posted its own rebuttal to Honda Malaysia’s earlier “your time is up” phrase from the City’s initial teaser a few days ago.

This back and forth is reminiscent of the “ad war” between Mercedes-Benz and BMW (look it up on the internet), which is certainly entertaining for bystanders to see just how creative car companies can get with their messages and responses.

Getting back to the car, it isn’t certain what engine we will be getting when the City makes its debut here. Over in Thailand, the model is offered with a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine rated at 122 PS and 173 Nm of torque.

These figures are 2 PS and 28 Nm more than the 120 PS and 145 Nm you get from the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated SOHC i-VTEC four-pot used in the current fourth-gen car we have now. Both engines are paired with a CVT.

Meanwhile in India, there gets two options. The first is an upgraded i-VTEC petrol unit with DOHC (previously SOHC) that churns out 121 PS and 145 Nm rpm, while the other engine is an i-DTEC turbodiesel with 100 PS and 200 Nm. Both have a displacement of 1.5 litres and can be had with a six-speed manual transmission, but only the DOHC i-VTEC gets the option of a CVT.

In terms of equipment, the City sold in India is the only one available with Honda’s LaneWatch system, as it isn’t offered in Thailand. The system can be found on larger models like the Civic and Accord here, where a camera on the passenger-side wing mirror relays a feed to the centre screen, providing drivers with a better view of the left side of the vehicle.

2020 Honda City Turbo RS (Thailand market)

Other features we find in other markets include single-zone automatic air-conditioning, an eight-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, 15- and 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, an RS body kit, among others.

Suffice to say, the B-segment wars are about to getting a lot more exciting when the new City arrives. Aside from going up against the Vios and Mazda 2 Sedan, the Honda will also have to look out for the new Nissan Almera, which is also destined to be launched in Malaysia.

In the meantime, we can’t wait to see what Honda Malaysia comes up next to promote the City. However, when it comes time to putting your money down, which of these B-segment cars will you go for? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City Turbo RS (Thailand market)

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City (India market)