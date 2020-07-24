In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 July 2020 12:43 pm / 3 comments

The wait is finally set to come to an end, as Honda Malaysia has officially dropped a teaser for the all-new, fifth-generation City on its Facebook page. The B-segment sedan first made its debut in Thailand back in November last year and was only recently introduced in India.

For now, details about the exact specifications we will get remain a mystery, and the same can be said of the launch date. However, the company says “the game will no longer be the same” with the new City, so expect big things, we guess?

Looking at other markets where the City has already gone on sale, the model is offered with a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in Thailand. The downsized mill is rated at 122 PS and 173 Nm of torque, which is 2 PS and 28 Nm more than the 120 PS and 145 Nm you get from the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated SOHC i-VTEC four-pot in the current fourth-gen car we have now. Both versions sport a CVT to go along with their respective engines.

It’s a different story in India, as the City there gets two engine options. The first is an upgraded i-VTEC petrol unit with DOHC (previously SOHC) that churns out 121 PS and 145 Nm rpm, while the other powerplant is an i-DTEC turbodiesel with 100 PS and 200 Nm. Both mills have a displacement of 1.5 litres and can be had with a six-speed manual transmission, but only the DOHC i-VTEC gets the option of a CVT.

2020 Honda City Turbo RS (Thailand market)

In terms of features, the India-spec City has far more goodies compared to the Thailand version – turbo engine notwithstanding – as it is available with Honda’s LaneWatch system. This is already present here on larger models like the Civic and Accord, where a camera on the passenger-side wing mirror relays a feed to the centre screen, providing drivers with a better view of the left side of the vehicle.

Other features include an eight-inch touchscreen Display Audio system, which has various media playback options, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is linked to a four-speaker sound system. There’s also Alexa remote capability, but it is special for the Indian market. It should be noted that autonomous emergency braking is not offered for the City in all current markets, although the Almera – one of the City’s rivals – gets it in Thailand.

These are just some of the features that the City can come with, but we’ll only know more when Honda Malaysia decides to furnish us with more information. Upon arrival in Malaysia, the City will have to go up against the likes of the Toyota Vios and Mazda 2 Sedan, with more competition set to arrive later on in the form of the new Nissan Almera when it makes its debut.

Which of these B-segment cars command your attention? What are you hoping will be fitted to our local-spec City? A turbo engine or a NA one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City Turbo RS (Thailand market)

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City (India market)