In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2020 2:57 pm / 0 comments

Perhaps taking a leaf from Proton’s old playbook about getting maximum mileage out of a specific platform, MV Agusta has released the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS, priced at 16,990 euro (RM84,627). It is accompanied by the 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR and Dragster 800 RR SCS, going for 18,490 euro (RM92,096) and 19,490 euro (RM97,077), respectively.

If you’re wondering, the SCS designation in the Brutale and Dragster model names stands for Smart Clutch System. This requires the rider to only engage the clutch during starting off with the system engaging automatically when coming to a stop and adds only 36 grammes to a non SCS equipped gearbox.

The same inline three-cylinder engine displacing 798 cc with 12-valves and DOHC from previous iterations of the Brutale and Dragster 800 is carried over, producing 140 hp at 12,300 rpm and 88.7 Nm of torque at 10,100 rpm. The Dragster 800 RC SCS also has an optional race kit, which bumps power to 150 hp at 12,800 rpm with the addition of an SC Project titanium exhaust and revised engine mapping.

While being mechanically and visually unchanged from the previous year’s model, both the Brutale and Dragster sport new colour schemes for 2020. For the Brutale 800 RR SCS, the rider can choose between Shock Peal Red/Avio Grey or Avio Silver/Dark Metallic Grey.

The Dragster 800 RR and Dragster 800 RC SCS have two options – Night Grey/Solar Beam/Metallic Carbon Black and Ice Pearl White/Neon Green/Metallic Carbon Black. Key difference between the Brutale and the Dragster are the wheels, the Brutale and Dragster RR using alloy wheels while the Dragster RC comes with spoked wheels, accented with gold-anodised spoke nipples.

Across the board, braking for both MV Agusta’s three-cylinder naked sports are done by Brembo four-piston callipers on twin 320 mm diameter floating steel discs. At the back, a single 220 mm disc is clamped by a two-piston Brembo calliper, with Bosch 9 Plus ABS with rear wheel lift-up mitigation as standard.

MV Agusta claims the dry weight of the Brutale is 175 kg while the Dragster 800 in both RR and RC flavours comes in at 168 kg dry. Suspension uses Marzocchi upside-down forks, fully-adjustable with adjustment for rebound/compression and spring preload in separate fork legs while the rear uses a fully-adjustable Sachs mono shock.

Also standard equipment is a manually adjustable steering damper with eight levels of adjustment. Fuel is carried in a 16.5-litre tank and seat height is 830 mm.

GALLERY: 2020 MV Agusta Brutale RR SCS