In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2020 12:24 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced its sales performance for the period of January to July 2020, which saw a total of 4,008 vehicles delivered. With this result, the company’s market share has grown to 1.7% of total industry volume compared to 1.4% during the same period last year.

The Triton continues to be MMM’s volume seller, and for the first seven months of 2020, the model recorded a market share of 22.2% in the pick-up truck segment. This is also an improvement from 16.9% recorded during the same corresponding period in 2019, with the Triton also being ranked number one in the double cab segment in three states: Melaka, Penang and Kedah.

“MMM is pleased to see positive sales take off after being under pressure by the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. This is driven largely by the 100% sales tax exemption from the government which applies to both our locally-assembled SUVs, the ASX compact SUV and Outlander seven-seat SUV. The good sales also reveal brand and customer’s loyalty in these very tough times,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

The company will expand its line-up with the launch of the Xpander later this year, although it has yet to provide further details about the seven-seat crossover MPV. Ahead of the model’s launch, selected Mitsubishi showrooms will be upgrade to the brand’s latest visual identity.

“MMM is very excited for a thrilling year ahead with the introduction of the Mitsubishi Xpander. The seven-seat crossover will provide us with a solid base to maintain strong sales momentum until the end of the year,” commented Shinnishi.

“The demand and success of the new Mitsubishi Xpander in our neighbouring ASEAN countries reflects on how well-suited this car is to meet the needs of customers and we’re confident that this impressive Xpander will capture the heart of Malaysians,” he added.