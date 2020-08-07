In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 7 August 2020 1:55 pm / 18 comments

Honda Malaysia has dropped yet another teaser for the fifth-generation City on its official Facebook page, and this latest post continues its strong stance towards its competitors. They don’t mind you staring at its rear end, so the caption goes, and the accompanying image depicts the B-segment sedan’s tail lamp with a distinct U-shaped signature, following the previous teaser of the car’s full-LED headlamps.

Details of the forthcoming sedan’s local specifications remain tightly under wraps, though its debut in Thailand saw the fitment of safety kit such as ABS, EBD, BA and VSA as standard across the range, as driven by the country’s Phase 2 Eco Car regulations. There, the 1.0 litre turbo three-cylinder DOHC engine is the sole selection available, producing 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm.

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) with seven virtual speeds is also the sole choice available, with no manual option. Chassis layout is unchanged from before, comprising MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam for the back end. Ditto the brakes, with ventilated discs and drums for the front and rear respectively.

India, however, gets an upgraded 121 PS/145 Nm 1.5L i-VTEC petrol, where it can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. Also available for India is a 100 PS/200 Nm i-DTEC turbodiesel. The current and previous generations of the City in Malaysia have been 1.5 litre petrol units.

The Thai-spec car gets projector headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, keyless entry and start, cruise control, manually adjustable front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a Honda Connect telematics system, the latter comprising remote start, vehicle locator and remote locking functionality.

The City sold in India is the only one to get LaneWatch, where a passenger-side mirror includes a camera to provide the driver with a better view of the far side of the vehicle; this is found on Honda’s larger models such as the Civic and the Accord.

Competition for the Honda City – whom its teaser campaign is meant for – includes the Toyota Vios and the Mazda 2 Sedan, the former being its closest rival in the market. This was reflected in Toyota Malaysia’s own response to the first City teaser, too, playing ‘timelessness’ against the first Honda salvo calling time on its competition.

Also due to make its Malaysian entrance soon is the 2020 Nissan Almera, which has been sighted driving in Kuala Lumpur, ensuring the B-segment sedan market in Malaysia is not short of choice among the volume players. Which of these will be your pick? Sound off in the comments section below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City, Thailand debut