10 August 2020

Besides the imminent launch of the Volkswagen Passat R-Line and Arteon R-Line, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will also be introducing the Tiguan Allspace for the first time. The seven-seater SUV is available in two trims, those being the Highline and R-Line.

Now, the Tiguan Allspace is actually created specifically to meet the needs of customers in the United States. It’s 215 mm longer at 4,701 mm and offers up to 57% more cargo capacity. The wheelbase has been stretched by 106 mm (2,787 mm) as well, with the second row having a 178 mm sliding range.

With all seven seats upright, the Tiguan Allspace offers 230 litres of cargo, but folding the third row down provides a generous 700 litres of space (measured up to the window line). With the second row seats down, you get 1,775 litres of boot space.

In terms of powertrain, the larger Tiguan is likely to share the same 1.4 litre four-cylinder TSI engine as the regular five-seater model, offering 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. A six-speed DSG (wet) dual-clutch gearbox is expected to drive the front wheels – this configuration is exactly what our neighbours in Indonesia get. Performance-wise, it’s good for a century sprint time of 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 202 km/h.

Equipment-wise, expect it to get the fully digital Active Info Display, LED headlights and tail lights, 9.2-inch Discover Pro head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, leather seats, and possibly the 19-inch Auckland wheels with 235/50 profile tyres.

Just to recap, the regular five-seater Tiguan Highline is priced at RM166,560, but is currently going for RM162,108 with the sales tax waived. It’s locally assembled at the company’s plant in Pekan, Pahang, which in all likelihood means that the Allspace will be CKD as well.

If you’re planning to check out the new Tiguan, Arteon and Passat R-Line in person, they will be on display at the Volkswagen Tour which takes place from August 12 to 16 at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre. So, who’s excited for this?

