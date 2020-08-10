In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 10 August 2020 10:39 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia is gearing up to launch several new cars this week, including the Arteon R-Line and Passat R-Line. Both models will be making their debut at the Volkswagen Tour, which takes place from August 12 to 16 at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Let’s start with the Arteon. Sure, it’s starting to feel like stale news at this point, but the delay of its arrival might be due to preparations for local assembly – the Arteon R-Line was spotted earlier this year in Rompin, Pahang.

In terms of powertrain, the sleek fastback will be powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI engine that’s shared with the facelifted Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance. It makes 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque, with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DSG) sending drive to the front wheels.

Expect features such as 19-inch Montevideo wheels, powered tailgate, fully digital Active Info Display, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with gesture control and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats, and a standard eight-speaker sound system.

As for the Passat R-Line, it is expected to get a sportier front and rear bumper, the latter possibly featuring faux integrated quad exhaust exits. During an online briefing with the media, VPCM presented a video which showed the Passat R-Line riding on larger 19-inch Verona wheels – that’s one-inch larger than the Liverpool units seen on the 2.0 TSI Elegance.

No word has been mentioned on its powertrain, but expect power to be provided by the same 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI engine above. In the interest of keeping prices competitive, the 4Motion all-wheel drive system may also be omitted, meaning drive will continue to be sent to the front wheels through the DQ381 wet-clutch seven-speed DSG gearbox.

For equipment, the Passat R-Line should get the familiar matrix IQ Light LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, full LED tail lights, and sequential turn signals for the front and back. The driver will get a three-spoke leather steering wheel with R-Line badge, the new updated digital instrument cluster, as well as a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with Wireless App Connect and leather upholstery.

Other goodies include a three-zone climate control, three USB-C ports, and eight-speaker sound system. It remains to be seen if features like Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) or XDS electronic differential lock will be offered. So, what do you think? Let us know, below.

