In Cars, Local News, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 6 February 2020 1:53 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Arteon feels like stale news at this point, having had its Malaysian launch postponed multiple times since debuting at PACE 2018. But the delay may be for good reason, seeing as this R-Line variant in Oryx White Pearl was spotted by reader Wan Yoi in Rompin, Pahang.

Now, since the newly-launched Passat facelift is locally assembled at the Volkswagen plant in Pekan, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume that the Arteon, which technically is the modern day Passat CC, could also be a CKD model.

The order books for the Arteon is still open, and has been since July 2019. At the time, it was said to be powered by a 2.0 litre TSI mill producing 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque, figures which eclipse even the previous Passat 2.0 TSI Highline (217 PS, 350 Nm). However, there are rumours which claim that the Arteon will use a downtuned 2.0 TSI mill that’s found in the new Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance. There, it makes 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque.

The initial price tag of RM290k to RM310k could be revised if the Arteon is CKD

The rumour mill also suggests that the Arteon won’t be offered with 4Motion all-wheel drive. Instead, a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DSG) is tasked to send drive to the front wheels. It remains to be seen if features like the XDS electronic differential lock and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) will be offered.

Other than that, expect the car to be shipped with 19-inch Montevideo wheels, powered tailgate, fully digital Active Info Display, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with gesture control and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats, and a standard eight-speaker sound system. Unfortunately, it looks like panoramic sunroof won’t make the cut. So, would you pay RM290k to RM310k for the Arteon?