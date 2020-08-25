In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 25 August 2020 3:04 pm / 2 comments

Title sponsor for the fifth round of this year’s MotoGP calendar, BMW has presented a G82 BMW M4 coupe to the winner of the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria, Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 who clinched the race win at the very last moment, scoring the maiden victory for both rider and team.

“As a long-standing partner of Dorna and title sponsor of the event, we are delighted to honour Miguel with the new BMW M4 as a reward for his victory. But he will have to wait a little while to drive his BMW M4 – the car is so new that it isn’t actually on the market yet. However, we’re confident that he will have a lot of fun with it – as the first test drive shortly after the race has already proved,” said BMW M CEO Markus Flasch.

The G82 M4 will be fully unveiled next month, and it will come packing a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder most likely to be the S58 unit that powers the X3M, X4 M as well as the G80 M3. The M division two-door will be available in two states of tune, offering 480 PS or 510 PS, with up to 650 Nm of torque.

What’s likely to be a base version of the M4 will offer a six-speed manual transmission with rear-wheel-drive, while the higher-output Competition model gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Its sedan sibling, the G80 M3 pairs the automatic transmission with an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Also revealed is the M4’s tyre dimensions, which have been confirmed as 275/35ZR19 and 285/30ZR20 front and rear, respectively, for a staggered setup that is common among rear-drive-biased high performance vehicles. Meanwhile, the G82 has been rated for fuel consumption at 10.5 l/100 km, with CO2 emissions of 239 g/km.

Inside, the basic architecture from the G22 4 Series lends much to the G82 M4, albeit with a revised centre console to accommodate the manual gear lever, while the M4’s Live Cockpit instrumentation gets its own M flavour. Additional M badging and logos can be expected throughout the cabin, once it is fully unveiled.

