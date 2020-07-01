In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 July 2020 9:55 am / 0 comments

After giving us a taste of the upcoming G80 BMW M3 last week, the German carmaker has now dropped another video featuring the G82 BMW M4 lapping the Sachsenring in Germany. While it is certainly entertaining to watch the sports sedan charge around a race track, there is some valuable information to go along with it too.

Firstly, BMW has officially confirmed something that many knew to be true for some time now: the M4 will pack a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six engine, which is likely the S58 unit used for the X3 M, X4 M and the M3. The mill comes in two states of tune – 480 PS (473 hp) and 510 PS (503 hp), with up to 650 Nm of torque.

Manual enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the straight-six will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission, with drive going to the rear wheels. An optional eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox will also be offered along with all-wheel drive, although the latter isn’t mentioned in the video. However, with the M3 said to get all-wheel drive – the first time the model gets such a system – it isn’t too far-fetched to assume the M4 will receive the option as well.

Other pieces of information revolve around tyre sizes, with the M4 set to get a staggered setup that sees 275/35ZR19 front and 285/30ZR20 rear rubbers. This isn’t something new, as other carmakers like Porsche also run a mixed-tyre arrangement, with the latest 992 911 Turbo S being a prime example. For those who care about environmental figures, preliminary data for the M4 shows a combined fuel consumption of as low as 10.5 l/100 km, while CO2 emissions is as low as 239 g/km.

Styling-wise, the shadowy vehicle seen towards the end of the video matches up to what we previously saw in a spyshot posted earlier this month. This means a sizeable vertical kidney grille at the front that is joined by large lower intakes and BMW Laserlight headlamps. As for the interior, it is largely similar to the regular G22 4 Series, with a revised centre console to accommodate the manual gear lever and M-specific dials residing within the BMW Live Cockpit system.

The new M4 will officially make its debut in September together with the M3, as confirmed by Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M in the past. With some time to go until then, this video of the M4 being driven flat out (with plenty of heel-and-toe action) is all you get to enjoy for now. Excited?