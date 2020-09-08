In Formula 1, International News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2020 12:53 pm / 0 comments

Renault has announced that it will rebrand its Formula 1 team to Alpine F1 for next season, which will see Fernando Alonso race alongside Esteban Ocon. While the Alpine name has been linked to various successes in endurance racing and rallying, this marks the first time it is being used in F1.

Despite the name change, the 1.6 litre hybrid powertrains used in the race cars will continue to be branded as Renault E-Tech units to ensure it has a continued presence an identity in the motorsport. However, Renault’s yellow and black livery will be swapped to Alpine’s colours, which features a predominately blue paintwork with red and white accents to represent the French flag.

“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers. By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport,” said Luca De Meo, CEO of Groupe Renault.

“We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity, and audacity,” he added.

Meanwhile, team principal of the current Renault F1 Team, Cyril Abiteboul, commented, “this change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport. Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility.”

“These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines. The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motor sport in its redistribution of revenues; simpler and progressive in its governance. The implementation of the ‘budget cap’ will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value. Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory,” he added.