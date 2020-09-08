In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 8 September 2020 12:26 pm / 2 comments

Volkswagen has unveiled the Tiguan X coupe that is based on the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, with a sloping roofline towards the rear of the vehicle to give the coupe SUV shape. This will be the German automaker’s take on the styling adopted by the likes of the Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X4 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, though in contrast, those models are sold in various markets globally.

Despite its chopped roofline, the Tiguan X is actually based upon the longer Tiguan Allspace instead of the regular wheelbase version, as the new coupe SUV measures 4,770 mm long, reports Car Sales. That said, the reduced rear headroom negates the addition of a third row of seats such as in the Tiguan Allspace.

The front half of the Tiguan X is very much based on that of the regular bodystyle Tiguan, though that changes from the B-pillars rearwards where the sloping roofline, rear doors and rear bodywork differentiate the Tiguan X from the standard model. The sloping rear windscreen meets a tailgate with a subtle spoiler, and here the tail lamps are redesigned from the regular Tiguan.

The Tiguan X will be manufactured by the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture, and although it is a China-exclusive model, this may be released for sale in other markets internationally later, reports Autocar.

Powertrain for the Tiguan X comes courtesy of Volkswagen’s 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, which will be offered for the coupe SUV in two states of tune, producing 188 hp and 223 hp respectively. These will be mated to 4Motion all-wheel-drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Tiguan X follows Volkswagen’s coupe SUV path after the Tayron X – itself a coupe version of another SUV, the Tayron – which was launched for the China market in April this year. In addition to the 2.0 litre engine, the Tayron X also featured the EA211 1.4 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit in its line-up.

