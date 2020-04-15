In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 15 April 2020 1:24 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen China has finally broken months of Covid-19-induced silence with the launch of the Tayron X. This is actually the production version of the Volkswagen SUV Coupe Concept that was shown at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show last April, and is built by FAW Volkswagen.

Based on these photos, the Tayron X doesn’t seem to differ all that much compared to its concept form. It’s essentially a coupé version of the Tayron, which gets its name from a combination of the words ‘tiger’ and ‘iron’. Both SUVs are targeted at China’s middle- to upper-class SUV market.

The C-segment Tayron X rides on Volkswagen’s ubiquitous MQB platform, and it shares the two existing petrol engines offered with the Tayron. Entry-level models are powered with the EA211 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, while more expensive variants, such as the R-Line model pictured here, get the EA888 2.0 litre four-potter (available in 330 TSI and 380 TSI trims). A seven-speed DSG is standard, but 4Motion all-wheel drive is optional.

Design-wise, the fascia is largely similar to the regular Tayron, with dual projector LED headlights that are connected via the chunky grille. However, the jet wing-styled lower bumper gains an additional pair of LED bars, and the most notable difference is the raked roofline that meets with the tailgate spoiler with integrated third brake lights.

The tail lights are completely new and unique to the Tayron X, featuring LED surrounds and triple X graphics on each side. Final touches include the integrated exhaust tips which are positioned unusually high up the rear bumper, as well as 10-inch twin five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels shod with 235/50 Continental UltraContact UC6 SUV tyres on all corners.

Volkswagen has yet to release the car’s interior photos, but we can expect the Tayron’s cabin (pictured above) to be lifted wholesale. This includes a 12.3-inch digital Active Info Display, the latest Discover Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, dual-zone climate control system, multicolour ambient lighting system, and several material inlays including carbon-fibre inserts.

The Tayron X is just one of several new SUVs Volkswagen plans to introduce in China this year. The cars will be built by its joint venture companies (FAW Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen), with aims to offer a “complete palette of SUV models for every taste,” Volkswagen China CEO Stephan Wollenstein said. Last year, the automaker expects its share of SUV sales in China to double from 20% to 40% in 2020, but it’s unclear if it remains on track to achieve those figures following the deadly virus outbreak.