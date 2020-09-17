In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Anthony Lim / 17 September 2020 1:30 am / 0 comments

Ferrari has unveiled the Portofino M, which rolls in as a mid-life replacement for the three-year old Portofino. The F164 facelift – introduced via a digital launch – brings about a subtle rework to the exterior and a bunch of mechanical changes, including a hike in power output and a new transmission.

Exterior styling changes are led by a new front bumper, which features redesigned side intakes and adds on a new air vent at wheelarch height to improve aerodynamic efficiency. The vent also provides a visual bonus by presenting a more cohesive flow on to the side scallop. The grille has also been tweaked with the inclusion of new aluminium slats at its outer edges.

There’s also a new bumper at the back, which has been reprofiled to take advantage of a new exhaust system configuration. Along with a new rear diffuser that is now separate from the bumper, this provides for a tauter-looking rear end. The 2+2 GT also gets a new specific diamond-finish, five-spoke wheel design. No changes to the retractable hard top, which still opens and closes in 14 seconds.

The M suffix stands for ‘Modificata’, a term the company says “is used for its cars that have undergone an evolution that has significantly boosted their performance.” The bump in this case is provided by a powertrain and drivetrain combination that is very much a direct lift from that on the Roma.

The Portofino’s 3.9 litre F154 BB twin-turbo V8 has been given a set of modifications, essentially bringing it to BE specification. Its output has been increased to 620 PS (611 hp), which is 20 PS (or 19 hp) more than before, identical to that of the Roma. Torque remains unchanged at 760 Nm.

The power increase comes as a result of new cam profiles to increase valve lift and optimise combustion chamber filling, as well as the inclusion of a speed sensor to the turbocharger assembly, which has allowed the maximum rpm of the turbine to be increased.

The updated mill is now paired with a new gearbox – the previous seven-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission now replaced by an eight-speed dual-clutch unit. The unit, first seen on the Roma, is derived from the SF90 Stradale’s eight-speeder, but features a mechanical reverse gear and longer gear ratios.

Elsewhere, the manettino switch gets a fifth mode, which is a Race setting, and the braking system has been improved, with more modulable brake pedal pressure and a 10% reduction in pedal travel resulting in a quicker, more precise response to braking input.

As for the aforementioned new exhaust system, changes include a new geometry of the entire exhaust line, which has seen the elimination of the two rear silencers on the Portofino. Their omission has not only reduced backpressure in the tailpipes, but has improved tonality to the system. Additionally, new oval bypass valves further enhance the exhaust soundtrack.

The Portofino’s interior layout has been untouched in the switch to the Modificata replacement. The instrument cluster with dual TFT displays arranged around the analogue rev counter is as it was. Likewise, the infotainment system and its 10.25-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support.

New features include ventilated and heated seats, but the big news is the addition of a multitude of safety and driver assist components in the form of an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, available as an option.

This adds previously unavailable items such as adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go function, predictive emergency brake system (better known as forward collision warning and AEB), blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam and a 3D surround view camera into the mix.

As for delivery timelines, the company says that the first left-hand drive examples of the Portofino M will begin shipping in the second quarter of 2021, with right-hand drive to follow at a later point.