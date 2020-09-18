Spy-Shots of Cars
Teka-teki sama ada trak pikap pertama keluaran Hyundai akan menggunakan casis tradisional ladder frame atau unibody kini sudahpun terjawab – ketua produk global Hyundai, Lorenz Glaab mengesahkan model yang dikhabarkan akan digelar Santa Cruz (sama dengan model konsepnya) itu dihasilkan di atas platform sama dengan SUV Hyundai Tucson generasi baharu, lapor CarAdvice.
Secara spesifik, platform unibody generasi baharu tersebut digelar sebagai ‘M3’ dan ia turut menjadi asas kepada SUV divisi mewah Hyundai, Genesis GV80. Ini bermaksud, Santa Cruz akan dihasilkan seakan Honda Ridgeline dengan casis lebih mirip kepada sebuah kereta, berbanding casis seakan lori seperti trak pikap konvensional Toyota Hilux dan Mitsubishi Triton misalnya.
Juga boleh dijangka, unit janakuasa pada Santa Cruz ini juga akan mirip kepada sebuah SUV dengan suspensi bebas di belakang yang lebih selesa, serta sistem pacuan semua roda sepanjang masa tanpa transfer case dengan gear rendah.
Untuk enjin, penawarannya juga mungkin mirip dengan Hyundai Tucson yang baharu sahaja diperkenalkan tempoh hari, ditawarkan dengan enjin petrol Smartstream 2.5 liter suntikan-terus empat-silinder NA berkuasa 190 PS/260 Nm untuk versi tanpa sistem hibrid.
Juga tidak mustahil ia akan hadir dengan enjin diesel dari barisan SUV Hyundai yang lain, seperti unit turbodiesel 2.2 liter R CRDi berkuasan 193 PS/440 Nm pada Santa Fe, dan juga enjin 3.0 liter enan-silinder turbodiesel sama seperti Genesis GV80.
Model konsep trak pikap Santa Cruz ini telah didedahkan buat pertama kali di Detroit pada tahun 2015. Pada peringkat permulaan ia dirancang untuk dibina di atas platform ladder frame, namun dalam satu foto intipan pada Februari lalu yang memaparkan sebuah kerangka unit prototaip yang sedang diangkat, mendedahkan struktur belakangnya nampak seakan dihasilkan dari platform unibody dengan cagak untuk sistem suspensi bebas.
GALERI: Spyshot prototaip Hyundai Santa Cruz sedang di uji
GALERI: Model konsep Hyundai Santa Cruz 2015