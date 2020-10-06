In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 6 October 2020 6:36 pm / 0 comments

Das WeltAuto, Volkswagen’s global used car programme that is now in Malaysia, has launched a new website that allows you to browse, compare and enquire about official pre-owned Volkswagen cars.

Introduced in August 2019, Das WeltAuto is available at eight Volkswagen dealerships – Volkswagen Puchong, Volkswagen Gombak, Volkswagen Glenmarie, Volkswagen Tebrau, Volkswagen Alor Setar, Volkswagen Juru, Volkswagen Ipoh and Volkswagen Skudai. With the new website, you can browse the full selection, and each listing will show the location of the car.

You’ll find that the listings by Das WeltAuto have comprehensive specifications and info that’s uncommon when it comes to car listings in Malaysia. That’s because it is integrated with CarBase.my, and features all the specifics and data that you’ve come to expect from the car buyer’s guide website brought to you by Paultan.org.

If you’ve been a CarBase.my user, you would be familiar with the comparison function, where you can put selected models side-by-side to evaluate. This is available on Das WeltAuto’s website, along with news and reviews by Paultan.org for further insight into the models. Satisfied, one can add to favourites or enquire by filling up an online form.

All Das WeltAuto cars undergo a strict and thorough 133-point check conducted and verified by Volkswagen technicians. Customers who purchase a vehicle from Das WeltAuto will enjoy a one-year extended warranty and one-year roadside assistance for peace of mind.

As part of the Das WeltAuto promise, only genuine parts are used on the certified vehicles, and they are accident-free and come with complete proof of service at authorised Volkswagen service centres.

“What makes Das WeltAuto different from other used car channels is that you can expect the same exceptional level of service as a new car purchase experience from a dealer you can trust, with experienced sales staff who will provide the best advice and maximum transparency. All this from a brand you can rely on – and most importantly, a product you can trust,” said Erik Winter, MD of VPCM.

The cars that you find on the main page of Das WeltAuto’s website are the ones with special online offers, and some of the deals are hard to ignore. All models and brands are accepted for trade in, not just Volkswagens.

Currently own a VW but tempted by a new model? VPCM is having a Trade-Up campaign aimed at existing owners of the Touran, Cross Touran, Sharan, Passat CC and Passat B7. With this campaign, current VW owners will be able to enjoy an additional RM3,000 in trade-in support for all models, including the new Arteon R-Line, Tiguan Allspace and Passat Elegance.

