In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 7 October 2020 1:21 pm / 0 comments

McLaren has begun teasing a new model, which will be its first series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar, set to launch in the first half of 2021. According to the Woking-based carmaker, this will mark a new era of electrification for McLaren following the end of production of its Sport Series range.

For now, the company hasn’t given its new creation a name, but is more than happy to provide some preliminary details. For starters, the all-new supercar will be the first McLaren to be built on a new carbon-fibre structure dubbed McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which will be made at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Sheffield.

The platform has all the things you’d expect, including the use of lightweight materials and plenty of motorsport-derived technologies. More importantly, it is designed to accommodate hybrid powertrains and will underpin the next generation of McLaren hybrid models planned for the coming years.

As for the HPH powertrain itself, the company says it will feature a V6 internal combustion engine and “delivers astonishing levels of performance and a uniquely intense driver experience, as well as providing medium-range EV-only drive capability.”

“This all-new McLaren supercar is the distillation of everything we have done to date; all that we have learned and achieved. This is a new kind of McLaren for a new era, an extraordinary drivers’ car that offers blistering performance as well as an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys. We see this new McLaren as a true ‘next generation’ supercar and cannot wait to show it to customers,” commented Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive.

The company says its new model is currently in the final stages of development and testing, so the design you see here should be close to production ready. At first glance, it’s instantly recognisable as a McLaren, with several styling cues that point towards the company’s current crop of models.

When launched, the McLaren HPH supercar will sit between the GT and 720S in the line-up – the latter being part of the Super Series. As mentioned at the start, the Sport Series designation that started with the 570S will cease from the end of this year with the 620R.