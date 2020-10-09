In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 9 October 2020 1:01 pm / 3 comments

The Nissan Magnite, which was revealed in concept form in July, has been spotted in what must be production form in India. It’s undisguised, and clearly a running car as the image being circulated shows the SUV being filled up with petrol.

The production Magnite retains much of what’s good from the chunky looking concept car. There’s a two-tone “floating roof” look, the front and rear haunches have been maintained, and even the wraparound tail lamps sport the same design. The concept’s large swathe of space on the tailgate (number plate is on the bumper) is also seen, but is filled up somewhat by the Magnite emblem below the Nissan logo.

Even the two-tone wheel design survived the transition, along with the black plastic overfenders with a tiny notch at the top. What’s different is the rear bumper cum faux skid plate design, which is simpler than the showcar’s, and does without the “teeth”. Overall, it’s very faithful to the concept’s design.

The Nissan badge and emblems denoting the engine and trim level are all covered here, so we can’t see if the brand’s new, minimalist logo – as seen on the concept car – will be carried over.

What’s the Magnite all about, you ask. Nissan calls it a global B-SUV, but it’s probably a fair bit smaller than what you have in mind, as it’s designed to sit under the HR-V-sized Kicks and duck under the four metre overall length required for favourable tax in India – the existing Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon have been mentioned as rivals. The new Kia Sonet is also in the same league.

The Magnite – portmanteau of the words “magnetic” and “ignite” – is aimed primarily at India, where it will made and exported. Word is that the Magnite – which apparently started life as a Datsun project – is set for a January 2021 launch in India. It’s speculated that there will be four powertrain combos, including a 72 hp 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox choices, and a 95 hp 1.0L three-cylinder turbo option with manual and CVT choices.



