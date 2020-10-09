In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Gerard Lye / 9 October 2020 12:47 pm / 0 comments

Trying to recreate car noises you may have heard to a mechanic to describe a problem isn’t necessarily a very elegant way of doing things. Skoda is looking to provide a more scientific approach to this by trialling its Sound Analyser app, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly and accurately identify the need for any servicing.

The Czech carmaker has been testing the app at 245 Skoda dealers across 14 countries, including in Germany, Russia, Austria and France. The pilot project is important to provide the important audio recordings for the software’s AI learning process, aiding in its development further.

In operation, the sounds made whilst the vehicle is running can be recorded using a smartphone, where an algorithm then compares the recording with store sound patterns. Based on this, a concrete description of the result is provided, giving technicians the ability to perform diagnostics much easier and carry out the necessary servicing.

According to Skoda, the software can already recognise ten distinct sounds patterns with an accuracy of over 90%, including for components such as the steering system, the air conditioning compressor and the clutches in the direct-shift gearbox, with more to come.

“Sound Analyser is a prime example of the new opportunities digitalisation at Skoda can create, even in terms of aftersales. We will continue to consistently use artificial intelligence technologies to offer our customers an even more personalised service, thus enhancing the customer experience even further,” said Stanislav Pekar, head of aftersales at Skoda Auto.