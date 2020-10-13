In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 13 October 2020 11:46 am / 2 comments

The Volkswagen Passat R-Line is about to make its virtual debut really soon at 12pm on October 14, which is this Wednesday. The event will be broadcast live on Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia’s official YouTube and Facebook pages, and comes following the local preview of the sporty D-segment sedan back in August.

Pricing has been estimated to be between RM200,000 and RM210,000, evenly splitting the gap between the RM182,879 Elegance trim variant and the RM221,065 Arteon R-Line. Like all Volkswagen vehicles sold through official channels in Malaysia, the Passat R-Line will be covered by a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, and include three years of free maintenance as well as five years of free roadside assistance.

The R-Line kit for the D-segment sedan will outfit the powertrain of the base Elegance variant, where a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol that produces 190 PS from 4,180 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,180 rpm. Outputs are sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, controlled by shift paddles.

Malaysian preview of the Volkswagen Passat R-Line

The go-faster look is the theme here with the Passat R-Line, where a larger front air intake with gloss black C-shaped corners adorn the front end, and the sides get deeper side skirts. At the back, there is a gloss black rear bumper insert with faux quad exhaust outlets. Rolling stock is a set of 19-inch Verona alloys (up from the 18-inch set on the Elegance), plus LED headlamps and tail lamps with sequential indicators.

The interior equipment set on the Passat R-Line features a thicker flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium pedals, black headlining and black Nappa leather. Infotainment comes courtesy of a 11.7-inch digital instrument display, a Discover Pro navigation system with 9.7-inch touchscreen as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Further conveniences include keyless entry, push-button start, three-zone climate control, self-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system and a reverse camera. Front seats are 14-way adjustable with the driver’s side gaining memory and massage functions. Added here on the R-Line are Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers and an XDS electronic differential lock.

Safety kit on the R-Line is comprised of six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors for the rear seats. Definitive details such as pricing will be confirmed at the virtual launch of the Volkswagen Passat R-Line tomorrow; in the meantime, check out our gallery from the car’s preview in August.

GALLERY: 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line preview in Malaysia