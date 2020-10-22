In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2020 12:13 pm / 1 comment

In Honda Europe dealer showrooms for next year is the 2021 Honda MSX 125 Grom minibike, which has a large fanbase worldwide, especially in Thailand. New for next year’s riding season is a complete redesign on the bodywork, new headlight and LCD instrument panel.

Recognising that many MSX 125 Grom riders stamp their personality on the bike, Honda has made the Grom’s bodywork easy to remove and replace. The four body panels – two on each side – attach with six bolts, outlined by large graphics, allowing From riders to make their minibike unique.

Power for the From comes from a 125 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled mill, producing 9.65 hp at 7,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. However, the gearbox is now a five-speed affair compared to the previous model’s four-speed box with chain final drive.

Suspension uses 31 mm diameter gold-anodised upside-down front forks, non-adjustable, while the rear end is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Rolling on 12-inch wheels, the Grom is stopped by a single 220 mm disc with hydraulic dual-piston brake caliper in front and single 190mm disc with hydraulic single-piston brake caliper at the rear, with ABS as standard in the European model.

The Grom’s chassis remains unchanged from the previous generation and seat height is 761 mm, with fuel carried in a 6-litre tank, a slight increase in capacity from before. Inside the cockpit, the LCD digital display has been redesigned to include a tachometer and gear position indicator, alongside the speedometer, twin trip meters, fuel gauge and clock.

Weighing in at 103 kg, the Grom has a wheelbase of 1,200 mm giving a turning radius of just 1,900 mm, making it easy to manoeuvre on city streets. There are three colour choices for the 2021 Honda MSX 125 Grom – Force Silver Metallic, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Gayety Red, while in Malaysia, the 2018 Honda MSX 125 SF retailed at RM10,499.