In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 26 October 2020 10:06 am / 0 comments

Manhart has done it again. Just three months since it first unveiled the GP3 F350, the tuning firm released yet another F350 for one lucky MINI John Cooper Works GP customer. Just one variant of this unique colour scheme will ever be made, it said.

It is finished in British Racing Green to celebrate the motorsports tradition in Great Britain, replete with red racing and decorative stripes all around. There’s a new foil design courtesy of Dutch specialists JD Customs, plus 19-inch Manhart Concave One alloys shod with 235/30 tyres.

For performance, it’s the same F350 as previously announced – the B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine has been tuned to produce 350 hp and a whopping 530 Nm of torque. This is achieved with a new Airtec intercooler, a remapped ECU (MHtronik Powerbox; provided by Dutch MINI specialists Beek Auto Racing), and a Remus cat-back exhaust sytem with four-stage flap control. That is an increase of 44 hp and 80 Nm from the stock tune, mind you.

On the chassis side, F350 customers get to choose between two offerings. The first is the Manphart Performance pack which lowers the car by 20 mm at the front and 15 mm at the back (shown in the pics here), or opt for the fully adjustable coilovers in three versions – each from AST Suspension in the Netherlands.

Future upgrades include a carbon-fibre intake from ARMAspeed, a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, two downpipe options (with or without a catalytic converter) and tailpipes measuring 100 mm with carbon or ceramic coating.