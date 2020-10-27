Today is the day – the Proton X50 will finally be launched, and the grand event will take place virtually on Proton Cars’ Facebook page. Of course, you may also tune in to the launch here on paultan.org, along with details such as pricing, warranty coverage, and specification breakdown between the four variants.
We will publish full details and pictures of the Executive, Premium and Flagship variants in a dedicated spec-by-spec post (as we always do). These information will also be on CarBase.my for those who wish to do a more thorough comparison between the X50 and its rivals.
As of early October, Proton said it collected over 20,000 bookings for the X50 in the span of two weeks. That figure exceeded Proton’s own expectations, and it was previously reported that the Tanjung Malim plant can only produce 8,000 units of the B-segment SUV by end-2020. Whether this figure will increase or not remains to be seen.
So, are you ready for the X50 launch? We bet you are, so be sure to come back here at 10.50 am to catch the launch gambit, plus the ensuing slew of new information.
