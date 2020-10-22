The Proton X50 will be officially go on sale in Malaysia on October 27, with a virtual launch set to take place at 10.50am next Tuesday. This was confirmed by a posting on the carmaker’s official Facebook page, which was accompanied by a short video that showcased parts of the B-segment SUV.
Even before its launch debut, the X50 appears to be a popular choice among car buyers, with over 20,000 bookings received in just two weeks after the order books were opened on Malaysia Day (September 16). The X50 is available in four variants – Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship – with all of them being powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine.
On the Standard, Executive and Premium variants, the engine features port injection and produces 150 PS (or 147 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 226 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the mill in the range-topping Flagship uses direct injection and serves up 177 PS (or 174 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. Both direct- and port-injection versions will be paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission as seen on the CKD X70.
Available equipment for the X50 include LED headlamps, automatic air-conditioning with second-row vents, an eight- or 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with GKUI 19, fabric or leather seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, 17- or 18-inch wheels, and a powered driver’s seat.
On the safety front, the X50, which has already received a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating, comes as standard with four airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Executive model gets six airbags, but the Flagship is the only one that gets Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features.
The list of driver assists include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring with a door opening warning. There’s even a parking assist system that enables autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking manoeuvres.
We’ve already had plenty of time with the X50 during past media preview events (including one in Sepang), and you can find out everything you need to know about the compact SUV in our X50 info hub, here. Any guesses on pricing for all four variants?
GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship
Quick question before the launch – are Proton service centers up to standard now, and do they have sufficient spare parts for repairs? Is the X50 assembled with sub-standard components that fail within months with no parts to replace?
Proton has just proven in recent weeks that they are still maintaining their track record of lackadaisical service centers, sub-standard parts and lack of spare parts that were the hallmarks of Proton Preve and Suprima ownership and now, X70 ownership. Will the same fate happen to X50 owners?
Let’s face it. Li Chunrong is still focused on increasing market share instead of improving customer satisfaction. His China-made mentality is turning Proton into yet another high-volume “disposable product” manufacturer.
