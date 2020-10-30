In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 30 October 2020 5:18 pm / 0 comments

Nissan has released another teaser video of the facelifted Navara ahead of next week’s virtual unveiling. The refreshed pick-up truck will be revealed to the world on November 5 at 10:00 AM local time, but before that, the Japanese carmaker is giving us a sneak peek at the rear end.

As seen in the previously leaked photos, the Navara will receive new tail lights with C-shaped light guides, likely with LED technology. The darkened image obscures the redesigned tailgate and the beefier rear bumper that will also come as part of the facelift.

We can also see that Nissan will be introducing the Pro-4X variant for the Navara, which should get the wheel arch extensions, chunkier off-road tyres and blacked-out accents seen in some of the leaks. In the United States, the Pro-4X version of the Frontier – which is actually the old D40 Navara and unrelated to the current D23 model – adds on Bilstein dampers, an upgraded locking differential and other off-road-friendly mods, although it’s unclear what the same moniker for the Navara entails.

Elsewhere, the vehicle will get a redesigned front end with a massive Titan-style grille, cube-like LED headlights and C-shaped daytime running lights. It could also expand the availability of driver assistance features already found in Europe, such as autonomous emergency braking, to keep up with its newer rivals.

Globally, the Navara is expected to soldier on with the same 2.3 litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine as before. More advanced than the older 2.5 litre single-turbo mill we get here, it makes the same 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque, paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed automatic. The truck could get a power boost to match the newer engines found in the also-facelifted Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.