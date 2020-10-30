In Cars, Hyundai, Local News, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 30 October 2020 2:48 pm / 0 comments

The car launches continue to roll in before the year ends – today, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors is officially introducing the new Kona and Sonata in a virtual event at 3:00 PM. It’ll be broadcast on Hyundai Malaysia’s Facebook Page, so head on over there.

Entering the bustling B-segment crossover market, the Kona is poised to take on the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR and Mazda CX-3, with a starting price of around RM115,000. It’s available with either a 149 PS/180 Nm 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle engine or a 177 PS/265 Nm 1.6 litre turbocharged T-GDi mill, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed dry dual-clutch transmission respectively.

Fully-imported from South Korea, the Kona can be had with the full SmartSense suite of active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam. Those features aren’t offered on the new eighth-generation Sonata, despite it being tipped to cost around RM200,000.

The D-segment sedan will be powered by a brand new Smartstream G2.5 MPI engine, producing 180 PS and 232 Nm of torque. Sold in just a single trim level, it will come with a couple of segment firsts, including a cooled Qi wireless charger and a blind spot camera on both sides of the car.

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona 2.0 MPI Mid