30 October 2020

With 650 PS and 800 Nm of torque, few will want more performance than the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S already offers, though it packs a bit more weight than something like the track-focused GT3 RS. Porsche has stated that it intends to offer a ‘Lightweight’ package for the 992 Turbo, possibly one that goes even further in weight reduction than the one already offered.

This car seen doing laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife could be a development vehicle for an even more weight-reduced 911 Turbo. The front end appears unchanged from the regular production car, though a look into the cabin reveals that its standard seats have been replaced with fixed-back items from the 991-generation GT3 RS, and a half-cage behind them in place of the standard rear seats.

The rear end of the development car here wears a ‘ducktail’ rear decklid spoiler in the place of the standard Turbo’s variable unit, harking back to the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7 and more recently, the 997-generation Sport Classic. The lower rear bumper arrangement that houses separate exhaust outlets appear to confirm the Turbo powertrain, rather than the centralised dual outlets used by the GT3 and GT3 RS.

With the 911 Turbo base vehicle already on sale, the yet-to-be officially named lightweight Turbo could see a debut early next year. Might a six-speed manual be used here instead of the PDK eight-speed dual-clutch auto, adding weight to the Sport Classic recipe? Autoblog reported that trackside observers heard the gearchanges to ‘lack the lightning-quick shifts’ associated with the PDK. More will be revealed in time.