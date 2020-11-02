In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2020 12:27 pm / 0 comments

A video launch from Yamaha Motor Industries Indonesia showcases the new 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Connected, which comes with an all new engine. Known as the NVX 155 in Malaysia and priced at RM10,088 for the previous generation, the Indonesia market Aerox 155 Connected receives some upgrades and is sold in two versions – with ABS and without.

Coming with a liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) displacing 155 cc, the Aerox 155 gets 15.15 hp at 8,00 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm versus the 14.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm of the previous generation NVX 155. Fed by EFI, transmission is automatic and uses a V-belt from the gearbox to the rear wheel.

Fuel is carried in a bigger 5.5-litre tank – 4.6-litres in the previous year’s model – and weight is now 125 kg, compared to the 118 kg of the 2019 NVX 155 with the seat placing the rider 790 mm off the ground. Suspension is with conventional telescopic forks in front and twin remote reservoir shock absorbers in the back, rolling on 110/80-14 and 140/70-14 rubber, front and rear respectively.

Updates to the Aerox 155 Connected include LED lighting foe the head and tail lights with a new twin headlight assembly that features DRLs. Braking is still the same as before, a hydraulic disc brake on the 14-inch front wheel and a mechanical drum brake on the rear wheel, with single-channel ABS.

Other riding comforts include keyless start, hazard lights, engine start-stop and a 25-litre storage compartment under the seat, accessible by a remote locking button. Standard fitment is Yamaha’s Y-Connect app with hooks up with the rider’s smartphone to monitor calls and messages, maintenance schedules, error codes, and last parking location, with the ability to share the information online with other Aerox 155 Connected riders.



