In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2020 5:34 pm / 1 comment

Updated for the coming year is the 2021 Honda PCX 125 scooter, with an all-new engine delivering better acceleration and top speed along with new bodywork. Although Malaysian riders do not get the PCX 125, we do get the larger-engined PCX 150 and it is likely a new model PCX 150 will make it to local market in a year or so.

For 2021, the PCX 125 the same 125 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled SOHC, four-valve engine configuration as before, but power is up 12.3 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11.8 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, compared to 12 hp for the 2019 model. The Honda PCX 150 with the same engine layout but 149.cc displacement gets 14.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.6 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Idling stop-start, Honda’s eSP+ (enhanced Smart Power) and ACG generator contributes to fuel efficiency and performance, the whole affair being Euro 5 compliant. Fuelling is with Honda’s PGM-Fi and power is delivered to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox, as is the norm for scooters.

New for the PCX 125 is Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), otherwise known as traction control. Working on the rear tyre, HSTC modulates grip in slippery or wet conditions, and is able to be switched off if desired.

The instrument panel on the PCX 125 has been redesigned, retaining the LCD panel but with a different layout. LED lighting with front DRLs is used throughout and for rider convenience the under seat storage is now 30-litres, up 5-litres from before, containing a USB Type-C charging port and getting on the PCX 125 and going is simplified with the use of a smart key.

No changes in suspension type, the front of the PCX 125 still using conventional 31 mm diameter telescopic forks while the rear end is held up with twin shock absorbers but with a slightly longer length giving 95 mm of suspension travel against 84 mm in the outgoing PCX 125.

Braking is with a single hydraulic disc on the front 14-inch wheel and the rear 13-inch wheel is stopped by mechanical drum brake, with single-channel ABS standard. Tyre size has been upgraded, the 2021 PCX coming with 110/70 dan 130/70, front and rear tyres respectively, while 100/80 and 120/70 tyres were previously fitted as standard.

Fuel tank capacity has taken a small bump, now 8.1-litres versus 8.0-litres in last year’s PCX 125 while kerb weight stays the same at 130 kg, as does seat height at 764 mm. There are four colour options for the 2021 Honda PCX 125 – Pearl Jasmine White, Candy Luster Red, Matte Galaxy Black Metallic and Matte Dim Grey Metallic.