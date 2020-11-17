In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 November 2020 10:48 am / 0 comments

Meet the new Audi SQ2 facelift. It joins the updated Q2 subcompact crossover range as the crowning model, featuring a 2.0 litre TFSI four-cylinder engine that makes 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Those figures are unchanged from before – the SQ2 still does the century sprint in 4.9 seconds, and tops out at 250 km/h.

A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission is standard, sending drive to all four corners through the automaker’s quattro AWD system. The lower gears have a shorter ratio for more sporty driving, while the seventh gear is longer for better fuel consumption. In Efficiency mode, the clutch automatically disengages (freewheeling) from the engine while coasting.

Audi says the SQ2 is fitted with the latest generation multi-plate clutch for its quattro system. The bearings and oil supply have been improved to increase efficiency, and the pump is powered by a low-wear, brushless electric motor. It’s lighter too, weighing 1 kg less compared to the outgoing model. Power can be sent to the rear axle (up to 100% of power), enabling “controlled drifting.”

Elsewhere, it gets an S sport suspension (lowers the car by 20 mm) and progressive steering as standard, as well as 18-inch alloys (with 235/45 tyres) that can be upgraded to 19-inch hoops. The front rotors measure 340 mm in diameter, while the rear units are 310 mm. These come with “S” branded calipers which can be painted red as an option.

Design-wise, the changes are similar to the regular Q2. New here are the LED headlights and LED DRLs, revised grille shape and inserts, a new front apron with huge faux vents, and aluminium-look side mirror caps. The spoiler and quad exhaust exits are carried over from before, but the tailgate and rear bumper design are new. Audi offers 10 exterior colour options, all of which can be had with contrast accents. A black styling package is available, too.

Inside, the fully digital 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit gets the special S treatment, while the centre display measures 8.3 inches diagonally. Black is the dominant colour here – the headlining, door panels and seats are black, while the foot pedals are made from stainless steel. There’s also illuminated door sill trims with S logos. Boot space is 355 litres with the rear bench up, or 1,000 litres when folded.

Other standard items are automatic climate control, leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, sports seats, LTE and WiFi hotspot functionalities, and the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound system. Leather seat upholstery is standard, but can be upgraded to fine Nappa leather seats with Dinamica (replaces Alcantara) inserts.

Lastly, safety. The SQ2 facelift gets Audi pre sense front as standard, bundling features such as adaptive cruise assist, lane centring assist, traffic sign recognition, side assist, rear cross-traffic assist, and Audi pre sense rear system. Prices in Germany starts from €45,700 (RM223k).