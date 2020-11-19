In Formula 1, International News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 19 November 2020 11:21 am / 0 comments

The 2020 Formula 1 season has been quite the roller coaster ride, with several races being either delayed, cancelled, or added in for a total of 17 outings. There were plenty of on- and off-track incidents to keep fans entertained, and it was a memorable year for Lewis Hamilton, as the British driver managed to secure the most wins in F1 history with a record of 94 first-place finishes (so far) as well as matching Michael Schumacher with seven world championship titles.

With the current season set to conclude later in December in Abu Dhabi, F1 has released the provisional race calendar for the 2021 season, which will comprise of 23 races. The good news is races that didn’t take place this year will make a return after being left out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Returning races include the season opener in Melbourne, Australia, along with other races in China, Azerbaijan, Monaco, Canada, France, Singapore, Japan, Mexico, the United States, and Brazil. Just like the current season, the 2021 season will see the F1 circus will make its last stop at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

According to F1, the Spanish Grand Prix (May 7-9, 2021) and Brazilian Grand Prix (November 12-14) are subject to contract for now, with an undecided event set to take place in April after the Chinese Grand Prix.

New additions include the Dutch Grand Prix, which was initially entered in the 2020 calendar, but was cancelled because of the pandemic – the race hasn’t been part of the F1 calendar since 1985. Meanwhile, a third night race will be the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will be held in November, after the yet-to-be-confirmed Brazilian Grand Prix.