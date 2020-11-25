In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 November 2020 1:47 pm / 0 comments

Taking the engine from the CRF1100L Africa twin, Honda, in their infinite wisdom, has released the 2021 Honda CMX1100 Rebel metric cruiser. Going up against the likes of Harley-Davidson Sportsters and Indian Scouts in this segment, the CMX1100 Rebel is, Honda says, designed for the “laid-back” riding experience while able to entertain when the road starts to curve.

Carrying a Euro 5 compliant, 1,084 cc parallel-twin, SOHC with eight-valves and a 270-degree firing order, the CMX1100 Rebel puts out 85.8 hp at 7,000 rpm and 98 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. This compares against the 66 hp at 6,000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque of the Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 and 100 hp and 97 Nm of torque of the Indian Scout.

Differing from the way the Africa Twin delivers its power, the CMX1100 Rebel has a flywheel with an additional 32% of mass, keeping the power band low. Additionally the exhaust, valve timing and lift have been adjusted to provide a unique character to the CMX1100’s power deliver delivery.

Ride-by-wire throttle allows for three-level traction control, with mode switching from the left handlebar pod. There are also four ride modes – Standard, Rain, Sport and User – with the advantage of the User setting being stored automatically ready for use on the next ride.

There are two options for gearboxes on the CMX1100 Rebel – a standard six-speed box or Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) – with chain final drive. Equipped with the DCT box, the CMX1100 Rebel rider has the choice of automatic shifting or manual with paddle shifts using the left thumb, while the three shift modes match ride modes depending on selection.

On the handling front, Honda says spirited riding is not forgotten, with a factory-measured 35-degrees of lean angle on either side and 120 mm of ground clearance. Suspension uses 43 mm diameter telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers, with both front and rear suspension adjustable for preload.

The 18-inch cast aluminium five-spoke front wheel has a single 330 mm brake disc is stopped by a radial mount four-piston monobloc calliper while the rear 16-inch wheel uses a single-piston calliper and 256 mm disc. Inside the cockpit is a round monochrome LCD panel displaying all the information the rider needs to know and a small storage compartment is found under the seat, fitted with USB-C charging port.

Also standard equipment is cruise control and the low 700 mm seat height will suit most riders while the round, four-element LED headlight is in keeping with cruiser styling language. Seating arrangement on the CMX1100 Rebel is a two-piece affair, with the rear pillion pad easily removable for the rider going solo.

With 13.6-litres of fuel on board, the CMX1100 tips the scales at 223 kg, 233 kg if you opt for the DCT-equipped version. There are two colour options for the CMX1100 Rebel – Gunmetal Black Metallic and Bordeaux Red Metallic – with a choice between two accessory packs, ‘Street’ or ‘Tour’.